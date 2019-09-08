BWF World Championship 2019 winner PV Sindhu revealed that working on the changes suggested by Kim Ji Hyun, India’s foreign badminton coach, helped her a lot in winning the world title. Shre credited Ji Hyun for her improvement and the dominating performance in the recently-concluded World Championship.

“She had few changes in her mind and I think that really helped me. We worked on that, of course under the guidance of Gopi (P Gopichand) sir and it went very well. I have really improved a lot on skills and a lot more still to improve,” Sindhu was quoted as saying by PTI at a suburban hotel where she was felicitated by the Sahara India Pariwar.

The Hyderabad-born shuttler further added that being aggressive and fast on the feet was were the important aspects of her game and did the tricks. She said, “I was very much alert and I was very prepared for this tournament (World Championship) and playing against (Chinese) Chen Yufei and Okuhara, even though it was a different style of the game I was more aggressive and fast on my feet which was much needed.

In an extremely one-sided affair, Sindhu had defeated Japanese Naomi Okuhara in the final of the BWF World Championship 2019 to become the first-ever Indian to win a World Championship title. This was her third attempt after losing the final in 2017 and 2018. In 2017, she had lost to Okuhara in a thrilling encounter that lasted more than two hours.

Asked if the 2017 defeat was in her mind when she took the court this time, Sindhu replied in the negative. “No I don’t think it was playing (in my mind) and also I was very positive. It was just a fresh game for me. We have played a couple of times later as well so it was one of the fresh matches,” the 24-year-old added.