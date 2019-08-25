PV Sindhu created history and became the first-ever Indian to win the gold medal at the BWF World Championship. She defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final to win her fifth medal at the World Championships. After suffering defeats in the finals of 2017 and 2018, Sindhu finally turned the tide in her favour.

After her win, congratulatory messages have come pouring in from all over as people lauded her extraordinary effort. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind took to his official twitter account and termed the shuttler’s victory as a pride moment for the country. He wrote, “Congratulations PV Sindhu for winning the BWF World Championship. This is a proud moment for the entire country. Your magic on the court, hardwork and perseverance enthralls and inspires millions. Best wishes World Champion for all your future battles #PresidentKovind.”

Even the Indian Prime Minister took his time to congratulate the Indian badminton queen. Taking to his official handle, Modi captioned his post, “The stupendously talented PV Sindhu makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she’s pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu’s success will inspire generations of players.”

Other than PM Modi and President Kovind, congratulatory messages have come in from many more.Take a look at who congratulated PV Sindhu on her enthralling victory.

PV Sindhu creates history by becoming the first-ever Indian to claim gold in BWF World Badminton Championships! India is proud of @Pvsindhu1🇮🇳 My hearty congratulations! Govt will continue to provide best support & facilities to produce champions. #BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/LxWzQirTXh — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 25, 2019

What a joy seeing you dominate the game @Pvsindhu1. The thrill of this incredible victory by you at the #BWFWorldChampionships is momentous. You deserve our finest applause. So very proud moment for India!#PVSindhu #WorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/slUXmQjL5t — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 25, 2019

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on creating history by winning the #BadmintonWorldChampionships. Your victory over Nazomi Okuhara of Japan makes India so hugely proud. You have brought laurels for us. India is celebrating.#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/yYgvS7Ihly — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) August 25, 2019

For the First Time in Worldchampionships history India’s National Anthem 🇮🇳 played at the podium. Thankyou @Pvsindhu1 akka 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻#worldchampion #pvsindhu #India pic.twitter.com/ezylfX6TzR — Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) August 25, 2019

Our first ever gold in the #BWFWorldChampionship !!!

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1

You are an epitome of hard work and determination.

Congratulations India 🇮🇳 #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/9JgJaQGZAa — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) August 25, 2019

Heart congratulations to the newly crowned world champion PV Sindhu! Proud to see you become the first Indian to win gold at the #BWFWorldChampionships! Even sky is not a limit for you Amma! #PVSindhu #BWFWC2019 pic.twitter.com/oYYxIMveBy — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 25, 2019

Way to go #PVSindhu 🙌🏻🙌🏻 Your dedication and hard work is so inspiring!! Such a proud moment for all of us! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/6aAuHpsGIo — Raashi Khanna (@RaashiKhanna) August 25, 2019

The women’s singles final of the BWF World Championship was supposed to be played on equal footing like it was played in 2017. The last time both the players had met in the World Championship was in the final of 2017 when the match lasted for 2 hours and involved a 73-shot rally. Eventually, Okuhara had emerged victorious after a hard-fought contest.

But Sindhu had a different plan today as she gave Okuhara no chance in the match that lasted only 37 minutes. She won the first game 21-7 in just 16 minutes and repeated the same story in the second. As many believed after the end of the match, this was possibly the most one-sided women’s singles final in the history of BWF World Championships.