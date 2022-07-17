Singapore: Former World champion and ace Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu broke the jinx of the final after a intense match against World no. 8 Wang Zhi Yi, on Sunday. In the hard-fought title clash, Sindhu managed to stay strong in the key moments to come up trumps 21-9 11-21 21-15 against the 22-year-old Wang, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist.Also Read - PV Sindhu Clinches Singapore Open: Here's How Twitter Reacted To Shuttler's Iconic Feat, See Tweets
The title run will be a big boost for Sindhu, who will leading the Indian charge at the Commonwealth Games, starting July 28 in Birmingham.
This was her third title of the season — having won two Super 300 crowns in Syed Modi International and Swiss Open — and an addition to her brimming cabinet which has a gold, two silver and two bronze medals from the World Championships besides two Olympic medals.