Tokyo: India’s biggest medal at Tokyo Olympics PV Sindhu kept the dream alive as she cruised to the quarterfinal of the women’s singles on Thursday. The star Indian badminton player beat Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 2-0 (21-15 21-13) in the Round of 16. The comfortable nature of the victory would give India a lot of confidence going into the business end of the tournament.Also Read - Live India vs Argentina Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: India Extend Lead, 3-1 in 4th Quarter

Against Mia, Sindhu raced to a lead in the first game and it seemed the game is going to be easy for India who came up with some delightful shots throughout the game. In the second game as well, Sindhu took a 5-0 lead and more or less sealed the fate of the match. Also Read - LIVE Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score Today, Day 7 Latest Updates: PV Sindhu Beats Mia Blichfeldt in Straight Games to Reach Quarterfinals, IND 1-0 ARG in Men's Hockey

The pre-quarters was not going to be a walk in the park for the Indian as the Danish players had got the better of the Indian in the past. But at the biggest stage, Sindhu’s experience came through and how. Also Read - PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt Live Streaming: Preview, Prediction - Where to Watch Sindhu vs Blichfeldt - All You Need to Know About Tokyo Olympics 2020 Round-of-16 Match

🇮🇳’s ace shuttler @Pvsindhu1 begins Round of 16 match in some time. Watch this space for live updates! Send in your #Cheer4India messages#Badminton #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/4pI1gpIdan — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 29, 2021

In the quarters, Sindhu will face the winner of the Round of 16 match between 4th seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and 12th seed Kim on Friday. Sindhu has looked in ominous touch right from the start. She has been ruthless with her attack and has showcased an allround game.