PV Sindhu forced to miss All England Championships after being stranded in Dubai amid...

Travel disruptions in Dubai have led to PV Sindhu pulling out of the All England Championships, missing her first-round clash against Thailand’s Supanida Katethong.

PV Sindhu forced to miss All England Championships after being stranded in Dubai

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will miss the All England Championships, which is scheduled to start on Tuesday, after being stranded in Dubai due to airspace closures in the Gulf region following US strikes on Iran.

Travel disruptions have overshadowed preparations for the Super 1000 event, leaving Sindhu stuck in Dubai since Saturday amid escalating tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran.

When an explosion happened close to their lodging, PV Sindhu and her team, which includes Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama narrowly escaped the danger. As tensions increased throughout the Gulf region, they were moved to a secure area after the incident.

Sindhu was supposed to face Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the first round, but she will now have to withdraw from the competition as Dubai’s airport and airspace are still closed.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is closely monitoring the situation, providing real-time updates and standing ready to assist any issue related to travel delays or route changes. “This includes reviewing and preparing potential contingencies within the competition schedule should any players experience delayed arrival,” it said.

Lakshya Sen reach Birmingham by taking different routes

Sindhu’s participation looks unlikely, but some of her fellow shuttlers have made it to Birmingham by taking different routes through Singapore and Africa. India’s top men’s singles player, Lakshya Sen, along with rising star Ayush Shetty, have reached the tournament without any travel disruptions. In the opening round, Lakshya is set to face world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi of China, while Ayush will take on Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan.

In women’s singles, Malvika Bansod will take on Tokyo Olympics champion Chen Yufei. Meanwhile, Unnati Hooda, whose flight was cancelled on Sunday and had to reroute via Africa, will have to face Thailand’s eighth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Men’s and Women’s doubles match fixtures

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, a former world No. 1 pair, will lead India’s challenge against Malaysia’s Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai. The women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who reached back-to-back semifinals at the event in 2022 and 2023, will face Japan’s Sayaka Hirota and Ayako Sakuramoto.

In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will take on Malaysia’s Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin, while Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will face fifth seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue.

Historically, only Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) have won the All England title for India. In recent years, only Saina Nehwal (2015 runner-up) and Lakshya Sen (2022 runner-up) have come close.

