Hyderabad: Badminton star P.V. Sindhu said on Sunday that she has been practicing mediation for a long time as it helps overcome stress.

"I have been practicing meditation for a long time and always felt a relief as I connected very well within through meditation," she said while virtually participating in the concluding session of the International Rising With Kindness Youth Summit.

The three-day youth summit organised by Heartfulness came to an end on Sunday at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of Heartfulness in the outskirts of Hyderabad.

“Meditation helps stress go off. I wish the youth don’t forget to take to meditation,” said Sindhu in her first public appearance after winning the gold medal at the recent Commonwealth Games 2022.

She announced on Saturday that she was out of the world championships for the next few weeks due to a stress fracture.

Sindhu promised to be back at Kanha Shanti Vanam to take sittings from Heartfulness guide Kamlesh Patel (Daaji).

Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said that Kanha Shanti Vanam makes me swell with pride for its usefulness is immense.

“Whether you are in sports or any other field, excellence is what you must always strive for. Heartfulness teaches you that in how they transformed this place which was as barren as it can get,” he said.

The concluding session saw renowned environmental activist Vandana Shiva along with Waterman of India Rajendra Singh leading a plantation drive with Dr. Ramakanth and Sarvanan from Heartfulness.

This was followed by a plenary session that they joined with Daaji and Kiran Sethi.

Daaji, who led a meditation session, urged the students to think about their future generations.

“Kindness is an inherent quality in each of us. If you listen closely to your conscience, you will invariably become kind. Conscience can never go wrong. It always guides us to the right path. Always think of your future generations. You may not live fully to counsel your grandchildren through their teens, but you can set a pathway for them,” he said.

The heartfulness guide advised youth to make your lives simple and tune in with divinity through simple prayers for guidance.

“God is our only true goal. Once your desires are minimised and God becomes the centre of your lives, once you are in tune with Him, you can gradually surpass the state of bliss as well,” he said.

The ‘Rising with Kindness’ conference was intended to help spread practices for self, society, and environment. The other take-aways that the youth had from the conference was better awareness of Indian culture and heritage through yoga, meditation and interfaith dialogues.

It also enlightened the participants to work as part of the sustainable development network with other youth leaders and have more opportunities with Heartfulness and UNESCO MGIEP.