PV Sindhu Says ‘I Am Satisfied With My Fitness’ After Long Injury Layoff Ahead Of India Open 2023

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu lost to Spanish Carolina Marin on her return at the Malaysia Open earlier this month.

PV Sindhu is one of the title contenders at the India Open 2023. (Image: BAI)

New Delhi: PV Sindhu’s return to action after a long injury layoff may have resulted in a opening round loss to nemesis Carolina Marin at the Malaysia Open, but the two-time Olympic champion is ‘satisfied’ with her fitness ahead of a gruelling 2023 calendar.

Up an running, the 27-year-old is currently in New Delhi to compete at the India Open that starts on Tuesday at the KD Jadav Indoor Hall in the capital. “Fitness wise, I am satisfied. it just depends on that particular day and I will give my best,” Sindhu told reporters on Monday.

The India Open is returning after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic. Sindhu, who last won the title in 2017, sounded optimistic about her winning the title but admitted the lineup is definitely tough and wants to take one game at a time.

“Every match is important for me and whoever plays on that given day will win. I can’t say I will win it but I will try my best. Draw wise, I feel every round is comparatively harder,” added the Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist.

Sindhu will be facing Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in her women’s singles opening round match. Sindhu boasts a 3-1 win-loss record against the Thai. The Indian’s only loss against Katethong came at the India Open last year.

“I will be playing against Thailand’s Supanida Katethong, she is not an easy player. Last Year I lost against her in Indian Open. I hope its gonna be the other way round (laughs), she added. If all goes well, Sindhu might face Marin, but not before semifinals.

Coming from an injury and directly playing against someone as big as Marin isn’t an easy task. Sindhu stated she was happy and satisfied that she could give her 100 per cent on the court. Sindhu lost 12-21, 21-10, 15-21.

“After returning from injury, in Malaysia (Open), playing with her, I was happy that I could play my best. It was three games and overall I was satisfied with the game I played because coming back from injury is not an easy thing.

“After coming back, I think those confidence levels to get up there and play your best, it takes a lot of time. But I am happy that I have given my hundred percent. Winning and losing is a part of life but you need to be satisfied in what you have done and what you have played,” she said.

Besides, Marin and Sindhu, Akane Yamaguchi, Ratchanok Intanon, Chen Yu Fei, Saina Nehwal, He Bing Jiao, An Se Young and Busanan Ongbamrungphan are some of the stars to look out for.