New Delhi: As per latest development coming in, star shuttler PV Sindhu has been ruled out of the upcoming World Badminton Championships due to an ankle injury.

As per a report by Sportstar, Sindhu's father PV Ramana confirmed that she has suffered a stress facture injury on the left ankle during the Quarter-Final of the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"But she played the semis despite severe pain before eventually going on to win the gold in the CWG with a heavily strapped ankle," her father told

Ramana is disappointed to see her daughter getting sidelined after a good run of form in the Singapore Open and Commonwealth Games.

”Yes, it is disappointing to miss the Worlds especially given the kind of form Sindhu is in after winning the Singapore Open and the CWG Gold. But, these things are not in our hands,” Ramana added.

Her father said that Sindhu’s current focus will be fully on recovery and will be targeting the Denmark and Paris Opens in October.

“The focus will definitely be more on recovery, and we will be targeting the Denmark and Paris Opens in mid-October,” he said.

The 27-year old shuttler has won a total of 5 medals in the World Championships, which includes a gold she won in Basel 2019, beating Nozomi Okuhara in the final. Apart from the gold, she has two silver and two bronze in the competition.

In this year’s Commonwealth Games, she won gold in Women’s singles and a sliver in the mixed badminton event. She was a total of 5 medals in CWG.