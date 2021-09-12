New Delhi: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu spent quality time with Bollywood power couple actor Ranveer Singh and his actress wife Deepika Padukone. Sindhu was spotted having dinner with the Bollywood couple on Saturday.Also Read - Abhinav Bindra Feels Three-Year Olympic Cycle Will be Tricky For Athletes Before 2024 Paris Games

Sindhu posted the photo of the trio on his Instagram account and wrote: "The smiles on our faces show what a fun time we had@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)



Ranveer also took to Instagram to share a picture of the three of them together.

He captioned the image as: “Smashing time!”

To this, Sindhu replied: “@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone Lovely spending time with you guys. Looking forward to see you soon”.

Deepika is an ardent follower of badminton as his father is a legendary shuttler himself – Prakash Padukone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



The trio's get together dinner night comes weeks after Sindhu won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sindhu, who bagged the second medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Sindhu is the first Indian woman to win two Olympics medals as she earlier won silver at Rio Olympics. Recently PM Modi also Facilitated Sindhu and ate ice cream with her as PM promised Sindhu.

Sindhu while interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated her future plans regarding the opening of a sports school and academy in Visakhapatnam.

Sindhu was recently facilitated in Hyderabad by superstar Chiranjeevi for her bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.