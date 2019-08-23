P.V. Sindhu stunned World No. 2, Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 to storm into the semi-finals of the BWF World Championships in a rip-roaring quarter-final clash on Friday.

The ace Indian shuttler came back from losing the first game in 15 minutes to clinch the second one 23-21 in a thrilling fashion and then wrested the advantage from her old nemesis to win 21-19 and make it two wins in a row against the same opponent. Sindhu’s bid for a third straight final at BWF World Championships is thus alive.

Tai Tzu has a superior record against her, but Sindhu won in their last meeting in 2018. Tai Tzu, who last year claimed the nation’s first-ever badminton gold at the Asian Games, opened up a 7-point lead and from then on peppered the Olympic silver medallist with back-to-back smashes.

A brilliant rally saw the Taiwanese maintain her dominance and win the first game 21-12 as Sindhu had no answer to her returns. The Indian started strongly in the second game, winning her first point with a strong smash. Tai Tzu fought back to take a 5-3 lead before Sindhu levelled the score at 8-8 and took an 11-9 advantage at the break.

The rallies were long and Sindhu even fell to the floor while attempting to return a sharp Tai Tzu shot. It was a see-saw battle after the breather as both Sindhu and Tai Tzu refused to budge. It was even at 21-21 before Sindhu showed composure and skill to win it 23-21 and stay afloat.

In the decider, Tai Tzu opened up a 5-2 lead before Sindhu fought back to go into the break trailing 9-11. It was exhilarating badminton from there on as Sindhu, in typical fashion, took the lead from 15-15 to win 21-19.