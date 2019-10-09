India’s badminton sensation PV Sindhu said her next target was to clinch the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 for which she admitted that the work would be much harder.

“Definitely my ultimate aim is to get (Olympics) gold. But it’s not going to be easy. I need to work much more harder. Denmark Open and Paris Open are ahead of the Olympics. So, this is the like Olympic qualifiers,” Sindhu told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram where she was felicitated by the Kerala government.

Sindhu had missed the gold when she lost to Spain’s Carolina Marin in the final of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janerio. She revealed that the upcoming Denmark Open and Paris Open events would be a sort of qualifiers for the quadrennial event.

“Winning and losing is part of life. Some days you win. Some day we lose. But I learnt from my mistakes and hope to do well at the Denmark Open,” she added.

The Hyderabad shuttler said it was a great pleasure to be honoured by the Kerala government.

“I would like to thank everyone for honouring me and felicitating me. From Kerala, the support towards sports is fantastic. For Tokyo 2020, I would take the love and support and hope to get a gold,” she said.

The 24-year-old ace offered prayers at the famous Lord Padmanabhaswamy shrine and the Attukal Devi temple besides taking part in a road show.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who felicitated Sindhu, said she was the pride of India. “She is the first Indian woman to win the world championship in badminton. She is one among the best woman sportspersons in the country. She was targeted and taunted when she lost twice in the world championship. But she never lost her confidence and proved that she was fighter in the court,” Vijayan said.

The State Olympic Association presented her a cheque for Rs 10 lakh.

Sindhu became the first Indian to bag gold at the world championships in August this year, after beating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara.