Pusarla Venkata Sindhu, a global badminton superstar, at a young age has already established herself as one of the finest to have played the game. Sindhu, through her numerous titles at the international level, has seen her become one of the biggest sports star in India, rivalling the stardom that only a cricketer dreams of in this country.

On the eve for her 25th birthday, here we take a look at the interesting and few lesser known facts from her personal and professional career

#Born to elite sportspersons. Both of Sindhu's parents PV Ramana and P Vijaya played volleyball at national level. In fact, Ramana was even honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award for his contribution and achievements.

#India badminton legend Pullela Gopichand has been her idol. After falling in love with the sport at a young age, Sindhu first began training under Mehboob Ali in Secundarabad before joining Gopichand’s academy where she further honed her skills.

#Sindhu broke into the top-20 singles rankings at the age of just 17 years in 2012 when she caught the world’s attention after stunning London Olympics bold medallist China’s Li Xuerui.

#In 2013, she became the first Indian female shuttler to win a medal at the World Championships, clinching bronze and followed that up with another bronze at the next edition. She then clinched two successive silver medals from the 2017 and 2018 world championships.

#In 2013, she also won her maiden Grand Prix Gold title in Malaysia.

#At the Rio Olympics 2016, Sindhu entered the final of the women’s singles where she finished runners-up after a close contest with Spain’s Carolina Marin. The Indian created history by becoming the first from her country to win an individual Olympic silver in the discipline.

#In 2019, she created history, ending her long wait of winning a gold at the World Championships beating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the summit clash and thus becoming the first shuttler in Indian badminton history to do so.

#She has also won silver and gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in women’s singles and a gold in mixed team event. She was the bronze medallist at the 2014 Asian Championships as well.

#For her outstanding achievements on-court, Sindhu was bestowed with Arjuna Award in 2013, Padma Shri in 2015, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2016 and Padma Shri in 2020.

#In March 2020, Sindhu was named as the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year.