Ace badminton player PV Sindhu – who had pulled out of the upcoming Thomas and Uber Cup in Denmark – has made and U-turn after the request from President Himanta Biswa Sarma and has now decided to play.

BAI too has issued an official statement on PV Sindhu's availability, "BAI President spoke with PV Sindhu and she has consented her availability and will be part of the Indian Team going for Thomas and Uber Cup.

In a tweet, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I have requested PV Sindhu to join the team as we have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at a medal at the Thomas and Uber Cup. She has agreed and will prepone her family function so that she can be part of the Indian Team and play for the country."

I have requested @Pvsindhu1 to join the team as we have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at a medal at the #ThomasUberCup. She has agreed and will prepone her family function so that she can be part of the Indian Team and play for the country @BAI_Media — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 7, 2020

Saina Nehwal, P Kashyap, Sai Praneeth, N Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponappa are also part of the national camp along with 7 coaches, 4 support staff and 3 sparring partners.