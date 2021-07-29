Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi UPDATES

Indian ace shuttler and world champion PV Sindhu Reigning badminton world champion P V Sindhu sailed into the women's singles quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics with a straight-game triumph over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt on Thursday. The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, completed a 21-15 21-13 win over 13th seed Blichfeldt in a 41-minute match. "I started off well in the first game but around 15-16 I gave a couple of points because I was rushing in my defence. My coach was telling me that I was playing the wrong way and I realised that and I immediately changed my tactics and completed the first game," Sindhu told media after the match. Here are the details of PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Tokyo Olympics 2020 – when and where to watch Sindhu vs Yamaguchi Live Streaming Badminton match live online and on TV in India.

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020

What time will the PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Tokyo Olympics 2020 will start?

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place on Thursday – July 30. The match will start at 1:15 PM IST (tentative timing).

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo.

Which TV channel will telecast the PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Tokyo Olympics 2020 live TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports and Doordarshan (DD) Sports network in India.

How to watch the PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Tokyo Olympics 2020 online in India?

The PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India.

Sindhu vs Yamaguchi Tokyo Olympics Prediction

World champion Sindhu will beat Yamaguchi in a close-fought three-set encounter in the women’s singles quarterfinal of Tokyo Olympics 2020.