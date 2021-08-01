PV Sindhu Wins Bronze Medal, Tokyo Olympics HIGHLIGHTS

Reigning world champion P V Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no.9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles third-place play-off in Tokyo. Sindhu, who has returned with medals from each of the big-ticket events such as the Commonwealth and Asian Games and the BWF World Tour Finals in the last five years, outwitted eighth seed Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 to add a bronze to the silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the 2012 London edition. She also became only the fourth player to win two consecutive medals in women's badminton singles across Olympic History. Up against an opponent, who had beaten her nine times so far in the last 15 meetings, Sindhu showed great determination to outplay Bing Jiao with her aggression to scoop India's third medal at Tokyo 2020.

    PM Modi Congratulates 2-Time Olympic Medallist Sindhu!

    Frame it, seal it, we’ll remember this for a long-time! Thank you, PV Sindhu!

    Legend congratulates India’s Greatest Olympian – PV Sindhu!

    PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Score Tokyo Olympics 2020: “It was a fresh game altogether, we both had losses yesterday and came back. For us, it was very important in getting a medal for the country and at the Olympics. It’s not easy. It’s a big thing. There were really long rallies but I had to be patient and calm. Even though I was leading, I did not relax,” – PV Sindhu after winning historic BRONZE at Tokyo 2020!

    Sindhu vs Bingjiao Live Score and Updates Tokyo Olympics: “I’m on cloud nine. I’m going to enjoy this moment. My family have worked hard for me and put in a lot of effort so I’m very thankful. And my sponsors have given me their best so I’d like to thank them and enjoy the moment. A lot of Indian fans showed me their love and support and I’m very thankful to each and everyone of them. Definitely lots of love and support and kisses,” – Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist PV Sindhu

    PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Score Online Tokyo 2020 LIVE: “It makes me feel really happy because I’ve worked hard for so many years. I had a lot of emotions going through me – should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final? But overall, I had to close off my emotions for this one match and give it my best, my all and think about the emotions. I’m really happy and I think I’ve done really well. It’s a proud moment getting a medal for my country” – Sindhu on her bronze medal at Tokyo 2020.

    Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score and Updates Online: India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no.9 He Bing Jiao of China in the women’s singles third-place play-off. Sindhu, who has returned with medals from each of the big-ticket events such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and BWF World Tour Finals in the last five years, outwitted eighth seed Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 to add a bronze to her silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two individual Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the London edition.

    Reaction of PV Sindhu’s coach – Park Tae-Sang says it all, pure emotion!