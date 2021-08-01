PV Sindhu Wins Bronze Medal, Tokyo Olympics HIGHLIGHTS

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our badminton coverage of PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Bronze Medal Match, Live Score and Updates, Tokyo Olympics Badminton Live between PV Sindhu of India and He Bing Jiao of China being played at the Musashino Forest Plaza Crt 1 in Chōfu, Tokyo. Reigning world champion P V Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian and the country’s first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no.9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women’s singles third-place play-off in Tokyo. Sindhu, who has returned with medals from each of the big-ticket events such as the Commonwealth and Asian Games and the BWF World Tour Finals in the last five years, outwitted eighth seed Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 to add a bronze to the silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the 2012 London edition. She also became only the fourth player to win two consecutive medals in women’s badminton singles across Olympic History. Up against an opponent, who had beaten her nine times so far in the last 15 meetings, Sindhu showed great determination to outplay Bing Jiao with her aggression to scoop India’s third medal at Tokyo 2020.Also Read - PV Sindhu Creates History With Second Successive Olympic Medal, Beats He Bingjiao to Win Bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020