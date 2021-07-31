Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020, PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao UPDATES

After suffering a heartbreaking loss against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei on Saturday, India ace shuttler PV Sindhu’s hopes of securing the country’s first-ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down. However, despite the loss – Sindhu still has a chance to become India’s first female athlete to clinch two Olympic medals. One of the most consistent players, who has claimed medals in all big-ticket events in the last five years, Sindhu couldn’t counter Tai Tzu’s deception with her aggressive game, going down 18-21 12-21 here.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu Loses to Tai Tzu Ying in Women's Singles Semifinals, Set to Fight For Bronze

The reigning world champion Sindhu will take on China’s He Bingjiao in the Bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sunday. Sindhu trails He 6-9 in their career head-to-head. China’s Chen Yufei defeated her compatriot He 21-16, 13-21, 21-12 in the first semifinal on Saturday. The 26-yea-old Sindhu was in scintillating form en route to the semifinals as she made the last four without losing a single game. She defeated Cheung Ngan Yi and Ksenia Polikarpova in the group stage to advance to the last-16 stage. In the pre-quarters, Sindhu defeated Mia Blichfeldt and edged past home favourite, Akane Yamaguchi, to set up a semis showdown with Tzu Ying. Here are the details of PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates – when and where to watch Sindhu vs Bingjiao Stream Live Bronze Medal Match online and on TV in India. Also Read - India at Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights Day 10: PV Sindhu Breaks Billion Hearts After Kamalpreet Kaur, Women's Hockey Team Shine

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020 Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Boxer Pooja Rani Loses Quarterfinal Bout

What time will the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics 2020 will start?

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place on Wednesday – August 1. The Bronze Medal Match will start at 5 PM IST.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 1, Tokyo.

Which TV channel will telecast the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics 2020 live TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports network in India.

How to watch the PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics 2020 online in India?

The PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India.

Sindhu vs Bingjiao Tokyo Olympics Prediction

World champion PV Sindhu will beat He Bingjiao in straight games in the women’s singles bronze medal play-off at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.