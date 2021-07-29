Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020, PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt UPDATES

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu on Wednesday didn't break much of sweat as she registered a clinical win over Hong Kong's NY Cheung in a Group J match to reach the round of 16 of women's singles badminton event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The reigning world champion topped the group with a 21-9, 21-16 win over Cheung as the Sindhu extend her winning streak over the Hong Kong shuttler. Sindhu will now face Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the round of 16 match. Blichfeldt drubbed Linda Zetchiri of Bulgaria 21-10, 21-3 in her last Group I match. Sindhu has a 4-1 head-to-head record against Blichfeldt, whose only win against the Indian was at the Yonex Thailand Open earlier this year. Sindhu said that the match against Blichfeldt will not be easy. "It's not going to be an easy game. I need to recover well and come back stronger. I've played her a couple of times, every point is going to be important. She's an aggressive player so I need to be aggressive as well," Sindhu told BWF.

PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020

What time will the PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt Tokyo Olympics 2020 will start?

PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place on Thursday – July 29. The match will start at 6:15 AM IST.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo.

Which TV channel will telecast the PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt Tokyo Olympics 2020 live TV telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where to watch the PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt Tokyo Olympics 2020 online in India?

The PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India.

Sindhu vs Blichfeldt Tokyo Olympics Prediction

It will be a close battle but world champion PV Sindhu will beat Mia Blichfeldt in straight games in the women’s singles Round-of-16 clash of Tokyo Olympics 2020.