Indian badminton star PV Sindhu will lock horns against Canada's Michelle Li for Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham. The winner will win the gold medal. Sindhu was seen in lethal form in CWG so far. India want to witness the same from the shuttler PV.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li CWG 2022 Badminton Singles finals.

When will PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

PV Sindhu will play her final match in Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 8, Monday.

What time does PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 1.20 pm IST.

Where will PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li Gold Match Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.