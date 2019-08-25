PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara BWF World Badminton Championship: Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch Sindhu vs Okuhara TV Broadcast, Online, Time in IST, Preview

With eyes chasing that elusive Gold, India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu will step on to the court to script history at the World Championships as she take on Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the final on Sunday. Sindhu stormed into the finals with thumping straight games 21-7, 21-14 win over All England champ Chen Yu Fei. Sindhu was a picture of perfection as she outclassed World No. 3 Chen of China in a one-sided 40-minute semifinal. Courtesy her magnificent show versus the Chinese, Sindhu assured herself of a record-equalling fifth medal at the prestigious worlds tournament. Overall, Sindhu enjoys a slender 8-7 advantage against Okuhara in 15 career meetings.

On Saturday – Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, who came into the match with a 5-3 head-to-head record against Chen, grabbed the initiative quickly. The Indian dished out a compact game, producing angled returns to push Chen to the corners. Sindhu retrieved well and punished any weak return from her rival to dominate the rallies. Sindhu entered the first break with a 11-3 lead after the Chinese went wide. Chen continued to find the going tough as she missed the lines, allowing the Indian to gather points at will. Another weak return at the net by Chen gave Sindhu as many as 14 game points. The Indian then sealed the opening game in her second attempt.

Here’s all you need to know about the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara final at the BWF World Badminton Championships 2019 in Basel:-

When is PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara BWF World Championships final?

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara World BWF World Championships final will be played on August 25 (Sunday).

Where is PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara BWF World Championships final taking place?

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara BWF World Championships final will take place in Basel, Switzerland.

What time does the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara BWF World Championships final begin?

The PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara BWF World Championships final begins at around 4:30 pm IST on Sunday (August 25).

Where to watch live coverage of PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara BWF World Championships final?

The PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara BWF World Championships final will be aired live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How to watch PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara BWF World Championships final online?

The online streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara BWF World Championships final will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the Sindhu vs Okuhara final on India.com.