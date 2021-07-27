Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020, PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung UPDATES

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu on Sunday has worked on her aggression in the past five years and promised a very “different version” of herself after making a winning start at the ongoing Olympics. Sindhu on Sunday beat the 58th ranked Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7 21-10 in a lop-sided opening Group J match. She will next face Hong Kong’s world number 34 Cheung Ngan Yi in the group stage. Five years back, the 26-year-old Sindhu was not considered a medal prospect but she stunned the world with her stellar run which ended with an unprecedented silver medal on her Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro. The soft-spoken Indian ace was not known for her aggression till five years back and it was chief national coach Pullela Gopichand, who had transformed her into an aggressive player ahead of the Rio Games. It reaped dividends as Sindhu weaved a series of stunning performances to claim the silver. Here are the details of PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung – when and where to watch Sindhu vs Cheung Live Streaming match online and on TV in India.Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 6: All You Need to Know

PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020

What time will the PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung Tokyo Olympics 2020 match will start?

PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place on Wednesday – July 28. The match will start at 7:30 AM IST.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung Tokyo Olympics 2020 match take place?

PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo.

Which TV channel will telecast the PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung Tokyo Olympics 2020 live TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports network in India.

How to watch the PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung Tokyo Olympics 2020 match online in India?

The PV Sindhu vs NY Cheung Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India.

Sindhu vs Cheung Tokyo Olympics Prediction

World champion PV Sindhu will beat Cheung Ngan Yi in straight games in the women’s singles Group J encounter of Tokyo Olympics 2020.