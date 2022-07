LIVE | PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami, Singapore Open 2022

After a hard-fought win in the quarters, India’s badminton queen PV Sindhu would lock horns against Japan’s Saena Kawakami. While Sindhu starts overwhelming favourite, she would know that it would not be a walk in the park for her against the world No. 38. Kawakami beat sixth seeded Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-17 21-19.

With Sindhu being the only Indian in fray now, it remains to be seen if the former world champion is able to make it all the way in the last event before the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.Also Read - PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami Singapore Open 2022 Semi-Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch in India

