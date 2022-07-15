New Delhi: The two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu registered a thrilling win over China’s Han Yue to reach the semifinal, but her compatriots Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy crashed out after suffering heartbreaking defeats in their respective quarterfinal matches in the Singapore Open 2022.Also Read - Singapore Open: PV Sindhu Reaches Semifinal; Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Crash Out

Sindhu will face unseeded Saena Kawakami, the Japanese world No. 38, who caused an upset by eliminating sixth seeded Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-17 21-19.

With Sindhu being the only Indian in fray now, it remains to be seen if the former world champion is able to make it all the way in the last event before the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami Singapore Open 2022 Semi-Final clash:

When and at what time will the Semi-Final match between PV Sindhu and Saena Kawakami?

The Semifinal match of the ongoing Singapore Open 2022 between PV Sindhu and Saena Kawakami is likely to start at 10:30 AM IST on July 16 Saturday.

Where will the Semi-Final match between PV Sindhu and Saena Kawakami take place?

The Semifinal match of the ongoing Singapore Open 2022 between PV Sindhu and Saena Kawakami will be played at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Where you can watch the Semi-Final match between PV Sindhu and Saena Kawakami on TV in India?

The quarterfinal match between PV Sindhu and Saena Kawakami will be aired live on Sports 18 in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Semi-Final match between PV Sindhu and Saena Kawakami in India?

The quarterfinal match between Sindhu and Saena can be live streamed on the Voot app and the BWF TV YouTube channel.