New Delhi: India's two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and compatriot HS Prannoy cruised to the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters with straight-game wins here on Thursday.

Sindhu, who is seeded seventh, made short work of the world number 32 China's Zhang Yi Man 21-12 21-10 in just 28 minutes in the women's singles second round clash.

However, a tough contest awaits the former World Champion, currently ranked seventh in the world, as she will cross swords with her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight.

Here are the details of When and Where to watch PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying online and on TV:

When and at what time will the quarterfinal match between Sindhu and Tai begin?

The quarterfinal match of the ongoing BWF WT Malaysia Masters Women tournament between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying is likely to start at 01:10 PM IST on July 8 (Friday).

Where will the quarterfinal match between Sindhu and Tai take place?

The quarterfinal match between Sindhu and Tai will be held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

Where you can watch the quarterfinal match between Sindhu and Tai on TV in India?

The quarterfinal match between Sindhu and Tai will be aired live on Sports 18 in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the quarterfinal match between Sindhu and Tai in India?

The quarterfinal match between Sindhu and Tai can be live streamed on the Voot app and the BWF TV YouTube channel.