Malaysia Open 2022

Top Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu lock horns against china’s Tai Tzu Ying in Malaysia Masters 2022 quarterfinals clash. Sindhu has a dismal 5-16 record against the Chinese Taipei shuttler and has not beaten her since 2019. It was Tai who knocked out Sindhu in Tokyo Olympics. Earlier this month, Tai Tzu Ying knocked PV Sindhu out of the Malaysia Open quarter-finals.Also Read - PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying Live Streaming, Malaysian Open 2022, Quarter-Final When and Where to Watch: All You Need To Know

Indian shuttler PV will look to break Tai’s winning streak in the quarterfinals clash on the other hand, Tai Tzu Ying will also look to maintain the winning streak against the Chinese Olympics medallist. Also Read - PV Sindhu Fitness Routine: This Is How The Badminton Star Prepares Herself Before Stepping Into The Court - Watch Video

The clash will take place in Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. Also Read - Malaysia Open: Indian Campaign Ends With PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy's Loss In Quarters

Here are the live updates of the Malaysia Open 2022, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying

Live Updates

  • 2:44 PM IST

  • 2:43 PM IST

    HIGHLIGHTS | Sindhu vs Tai: Tai once again shows that she knows something more about Sindhu which others don’t as she gets the better of the Indian in a thriller.

  • 2:34 PM IST

    This game as was expected is going right down to the wire. Thrill-s-second stuff!

  • 2:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Sindhu vs Tai, Malaysia Masters Q/F Score: Sindhu trails by two at the change over in the decider. Tai has her nose in front in the quarters. LIVE | IND 9-11 TPE

  • 2:28 PM IST

    LIVE | Sindhu vs Tai, Malaysia Masters Q/F Score: Tai is not giving up one bit. She is pushing Sindhu and probably that is bringing the best out of the Indian. This game is nothing less than an Olympics final – in terms of quality of badminton. LIVE | IND 7-4 TPE

  • 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE | Sindhu vs Tai, Malaysia Masters Q/F Score: Sindhu will look for an early lead in the decider. Cracking game this. Two superstars and they are bringing their best to the table – it just does not get any better. This is like a final before the final. Both players matching each other shot-for-shot.

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Sindhu vs Tai, Malaysia Masters Q/F Score: And there we are, we told you there is going to be a third and Sindhu has made our predictions come true. What a player, what a champion! Can she now carry the momentum into the decider?

  • 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Sindhu vs Tai: Sindhu is closing in on taking the second game and forcing a decider. This game certainly deserves it. Two legends, pushing each other – badminton at its very best. LIVE | IND 19-10 TPE

  • 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Sindhu vs Tai, Malaysia Masters Q/F Score: Tai is staging a comeback. Sindhu is making a lot of unforced errors which is not helping her cause.

  • 2:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Sindhu vs Tai, Malaysia Masters Q/F Score: Sindhu felt it was out and asked for a review. The replay showed it was kissing the base line, Tai gets a lucky break. Can Sindhu hold onto the lead?