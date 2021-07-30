Tokyo: PV Sindhu continued her dream run going in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she defeated Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi to win in straight games and reach the semi-finals in women’s singles badminton competition at the Olympic Games on Friday. In fact, the lanky India shuttler saved two game points in the second set after her opponent had made a good comeback despite trailing by six points at one stage. Sindhu seeded sixth here at the Olympics, beat fourth seed Akane 21-13, 22-20 in 56 minutes.Also Read - Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa Men's 1/8 Eliminations: When And Where to Watch India's Archery Match Online And on TV

Sindhu, after winning the first game comfortably 21-13, was cruising towards victory, having opened up a 12-6 lead in the second game, when Akane started a superb fightback. The Japanese shuttler who had been outplayed by Sindhu in the first game with deceptive and disguised shots, switched tactics to engage the Indian, in long rallies, and tire her out. And it looked like Akane would succeed as she fought back from 6-12 down to win 10 of the next 12 points, catching up with Sindhu at 15-15 and taking the lead. From 18-20, Sindhu won the next four points with superb attacking play, keeping Akane on her toes with half-smashes and pin-point drop shots to seal victory in 56 minutes.

Live Streaming PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying Women’s singles Semi-final Badminton Match

What time will the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will start?

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women's singles semi-final badminton match of Tokyo Olympics will be played on 31st July, Saturday. The match will begin at 3:20 PM IST (Tentative timing).

Where will PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of Tokyo Olympics match will be played at Musashino Forest Plaza Crt 1, Tokyo.

Which TV channel will telecast the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles badminton semi-final match of Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of Tokyo Olympics live TV telecast will be available on Sony Sports and Doordarshan (DD) Sports network in India.

How to watch the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of Tokyo Olympics 2020 online in India?

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying women’s singles semi-final badminton match of Tokyo Olympics will be streamed on the SONYLIV app and JIOTV in India. However, for more live updates you can always follow the match in our blog set to go LIVE at 2:20 pm on Saturday, 31st July.