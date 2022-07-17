PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi, Singapore Open Final, Score and Match Updates: PV Sindhu Takes Final Set 21-15 To Clinch Title; Zhi Yi Takes 2nd Set 21-11 To Set Up Decider; Sindhu Takes First Game 21-9 Against Zhi Yi; Sindhu Leads First Set 11-2 In First Half; Sindhu-Zhi Yi Begin Warm-up | Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the women’s singles final at the Singapore Open 2022 after beating Japan’s Saena Kawakami in the semifinal, here on Saturday. World No 7 Sindhu beat world No 38 Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 in her final four clash, which lasted for 31 minutes. Former world champion will face Chinese shuttler Wang Zhi Yi in Sunday’s final. It will be the Tokyo bronze medallist’s third summit clash of 2022, having gone on to win both the Syed Modi International and Swiss Open BWF Super 300 titles in January and March, respectively. However, the Singapore meet is a Super 500 tournament.Also Read - PV Sindhu Edges Out World No. 8 Wang Zhi Yi To Clinch Singapore Open 2022 Title, Watch Winning Moment

Sindhu will look to make the most of this opportunity as this win will be another feather in her cap.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu started the match with intent and raced to a 7-2 lead after peppering her Japanese opponent with some well-placed smashes and deft drop shots.

However Kawakami, who got a walkover from top seed Tai Tzu Ying in the second round before upsetting Thai ace Pornpawee Chochuwong in the quarters, fought back and drew level at 11-11. Just as it seemed the tide had turned in the Japanese player’s favour, though, the Indian stepped on the pedal to take five of the final six points to pocket the game.

This was Sindhu’s third straight win over Saena Kawakami in head-to-head meetings. She is the last remaining Indian badminton player at the Singapore Open. The two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, will lead the Indian charge at the quadrennial event in Birmingham starting July 28.