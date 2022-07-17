New Delhi: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the women’s singles final at the Singapore Open 2022 after beating Japan’s Saena Kawakami in the semifinal, on Saturday.Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | Singapore Open 2022 S/F: Sindhu Storms Into Final With Straight Set Win

This was Sindhu's third straight win over Saena Kawakami in head-to-head meetings. She is the last remaining Indian badminton player at the Singapore Open.

Sindhu now faces China's Wang Zhi Yi in the women's singles final in Singapore. Her opponent Zhi Yi put on an equally impressive display in her semi-final, outwitting Japan's Ohori Aya in straight games.

Here are the details When and Where to Watch PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi Singapore Open 2022 match in India:

When and at what time will the Final match between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi?

The Final match of the ongoing Singapore Open 2022 between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi is likely to start at 10:30 AM IST on July 16 Saturday.

Where will the Final match between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi take place?

The Final match of the ongoing Singapore Open 2022 between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi will be played at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Where you can watch the Final match between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi on TV in India?

The Final match between PV Sindhu and Wang Zhi Yi will be aired live on Sports 18 in India.