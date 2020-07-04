Leading up to the BWF World Badminton Championships, Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu had lost a number of finals. But things took a turn on August 25, 2019, when she banished all the demons and provided a long-awaited moment for Indian fans as she became the first Indian woman to win gold at the event. Also Read - PV Sindhu: Reliving Her Memorable Silver Medal Run at Rio in 2016

Not only did she become the first Indian woman to win gold at the event since its inception in 1977, but it also helped her equal two-time Olympic gold medallist Zhang Ning's record of five medals at the event.

"Each match was important for me and every point too," Sindhu had said after her victorious run at the event.

Her campaign started when she locked horns with Taiwan’s Yu-Po Pai. One has to admit, she looked a little scratchy, but eventually came through in straight sets without having to break into a sweat as she won 21-14, 21-15.

But soon she upped her game and brought her trademark shots to the fore when she faced American shuttler Beiwen Zhang, someone who had got the better of her in the Indian Open in 2018. It took her 34 minutes as she won the game in straight sets 21-14, 21-6.

Then came her first big test when she had to lock horns with World No 2 Tai Tzu Zing, an opposition against whom Sindhu did not have a favourable head-to-head record and had conceded the Asian Games gold to her in 2018.

The veteran from Chinese Taipei got off to a brilliant start as she won the first game 21-12 and it seemed the story was going to repeat itself. But that was not the case as Sindhu upped her game to make a remarkable comeback and win the next two games and the match 12-21,23-21,21-19 to seal a spot in the semis.

In the semis, she was aggressive from the outset when she took on China’s Chen Yufe. Her aggressive ploy worked as she did not allow her opponent to even settle in. And in just over 40 minutes, Sindhu has booked a spot for herself in the summit clash with a 21-7, 21-14.

Then came the moment of truth when she took on Nozomi Okuhara – an opponent who was considered to be the next big thing after Spain’s Carolina Marin at the time. But it seemed to be Sinshu’s day, as she won the finals in straight sets 21-7, 21-7.

She had once again created history.

On that note, here is wishing India’s badminton champion happy birthday as she turns 25.