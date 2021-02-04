QAL vs DB Dream11 Team Predictions Alubond Abu Dhabi T10

Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's QAL vs DB at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In match no. 23 of Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, Qalandars will take on Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Cuttack on Thursday. The Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 QAL vs DB match will start at 7:45 PM IST – February 4. Both Qalandars and Bulls will leave no stone unturned to finish inside the top-2 to get two shots at final qualification in Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. Bulls and Qalandars will both not treat this game lightly. Qalandars are currently sitting at the top of the table and provided they don't lose badly, they are favourites for a top-two finish. On the other hand, the third-placed Delhi Bulls have the best net run rate of all teams. So, a win will be enough to seal the deal for them. Here is the Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and QAL vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, QAL vs DB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, QAL vs DB Probable XIs Alubond Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Qalandars vs Delhi Bulls, Fantasy Playing Tips – Alubond Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Qalandars and Delhi Bulls will take place at 7.30 PM IST – February 4.

Time: 7:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

QAL vs DB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ben Dunk, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters – Sohail Akhtar (C), Evin Lewis (VC), Sharjeel Khan, Ravi Bopara

All-Rounders – Amad-Butt

Bowlers – Sultan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Ali Khan

QAL vs DB Probable Playing XIs

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (C), Ben Dunk (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahid Afridi, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Sultan Ahmed, Ahmad Danyal.

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Sheraz Ahmad.

QAL vs DB Squads

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo, Kashif Daud, Amad Butt, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan, Nyeem Young, Waqar Salamkheil, Waqas Maqsood, Khalid Shah, Tom Abell, Sheraz Ahmad.

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahid Afridi, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Sultan Ahmed, Ahmad Danyal, Samit Patel, Umaid Asif, Philip Salt, Maaz Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Mohammad Taha, Khurshid Anwar, Ali Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed.

