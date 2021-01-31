QAL vs DG Dream11 Team

Qalandars will take the field against Deccan Gladiators. With two wins out of two, Qalandars are top of Group B with four points and a net run-rate of 3.327. On the other hands, Gladiators are second in the table with one win and a defeat for two points from two matches.

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Qalandars and Deccan Gladiators will take place at 9.30 PM IST – January 31.

Time: 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

QAL vs DG My Dream11 Team

Tom Banton (captain), Cameron Delport (vice-captain), Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Sohail Akhtar, Sharjeel Khan, Kieron Pollard, Shahid Afridi, Zahoor Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Chris Jordan

QAL vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, Sohail Tanvir, Chris Jordan, Shahid Afrid, Sultan Ahmed, Ahmad Daniyal

Deccan Gladiators: Azam Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Cameron Delport, Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Imran Tahir, Aaron Summers, Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul

QAL vs DG Full Squads

Qalandars: Mohammad Taha, Azmatullah Asif Ali, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, Shahid Afridi, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmed, Umaid Asif, Fayyaz Ahmed, Philip Salt, Hasan Ali, Omarzai, Maaz Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Khurshid Anwar, Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (captain)

Deccan Gladiators: Sunil Narine, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Imran Tahir, Colin Ingram, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Hamdan Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Yasir Kaleem, Cameron Delport, Kieron Pollard (captain), Azam Khan, Prashant Gupta, Imtiaz Ahmed, Aaron Summers, Zahoor Khan, Ravi Rampaul

