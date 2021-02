Dream11 Team Prediction

QAL vs MA Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match 16: Captain Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 5:30 PM IST February 2 Tuesday:

The Qalandars take on the Maratha Arabians on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi in match no 16. Both sides have got their campaign off to winning starts and would like to continue the good habit when they clash today. Both sides are studded with big stars and it promises to be a cracker. Also Read - Ravi Shastri Addresses Virat Kohli & Co as Team India Begin Net Session Ahead of 1st Test at Chennai vs England | PIC

Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 toss between Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians will take place at 5:00 PM IST.

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

QAL vs MA My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Abdul Shakoor

Batters – Sohail Akhtar, Tom Banton (c), Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez (vc)

All-Rounders – Shahid Afridi, Ishan Malhotra, Muktar Ali

Bowlers – Sultan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Yamin Ahmadzai

Likely 11

Qalandars

Shahid Afridi, Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Ben Dunk (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Sohail Akhtar (c), Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmad

Maratha Arabians

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Ishan Malhotra, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Javed Ahmadi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Shoaib Malik, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi

SQUADS

Qalandars

Shahid Afridi, Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Ben Dunk (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Sohail Akhtar (c), Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmad, Samit Patel, Umaid Asif, Philip Salt, Maaz Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Mohammad Taha, Khurshid Anwar, Ali Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed

Maratha Arabians

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Ishan Malhotra, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Javed Ahmadi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Shoaib Malik, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi, Syed Haider Shah, Pravin Tambe, Amjad Gul Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Ravinderpal Singh, Maroof Merchant

