Dream11 Team Prediction

QAL vs MAR Team Dream11 Team Prediction T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians Match 8, Group A Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 9:30 PM IST:

The Maratha Arabians were off colour in their first game against the Northern Warriors. Their batsmen didn’t seem at home and it seemed as if they failed to get the right batting order. Shot selection was poor and the bowling lacked the flare. Clearly, it isn’t the kind of start they would have hoped for. But they have got a chance of redemption when they play on Sunday against the Qalandars.

TOSS – The toss between Qalandars vs Maratha Arabians will take place at 9:00 PM IST on November 17.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

QAL vs MAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Chadwick Walton

Batsmen – Dasun Shanaka (vice-captain), Yuvraj Singh, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan

All-Rounders – Dwayne Bravo (captain), Jordan Clark, Seekkuge Prasanna

Bowlers – Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Jordan, Lahiru Kumara

QAL vs MAR Predicted XIs

Qalandars: Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan (captain), Philip Salt, Seekkuge Prasanna, Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan, Lahiru Kumara, George Garton, Sultan Ahmed

Maratha Arabians: Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Chadwick Walton (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Dwayne Bravo (captain), Dasun Shanaka, James Fuller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Shiraz Ahmed

SQUADS:

Maratha Arabians Squad: Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Chadwick Walton(w), Yuvraj Singh, Dasun Shanaka, James Fuller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwayne Bravo(c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Shiraz Ahmed, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammed Qasim, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Irfan

Qalandars Squad: Tom Banton, Luke Ronchi(w), Dawid Malan(c), Philip Salt, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Laurie Evans, Lahiru Kumara, George Garton, Sultan Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Samit Patel, Imran Nazir, Peter Trego, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sohail Akhtar, Haris Rauf, Ahsan Mirza, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain

Check Dream11 Prediction / QAL Dream11 Team / MAR Dream11 Team / Qalandars Tigers Dream11 Team / Maratha Arabians Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.