QAL vs TAD Dream11 Team Predictions Alubond Abu Dhabi T10

Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's QAL vs TAD at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: For the 3rd place playoff of Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, Qalandars will take on Team Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. The Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 QAL vs TAD match will start at 6.45 PM IST – February 6. Both teams will be disappointed after yesterday's results as Team Abu Dhabi were beaten by Northern Warriors in Eliminator 2, Qalandars, on the other hand, were knocked out by their opponents in Eliminator 1. Meanwhile, big-hitters like Chris Gayle along with Paul Stirling and Qalandars skipper Sohail Akhtar will be eyeing to finish off this year's edition on a winning note. Here is the Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and QAL vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, QAL vs TAD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, QAL vs TAD Probable XIs Alubond Abu Dhabi T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Alubond Abu Dhabi T10.

TOSS: The Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Qalandars and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 6.30 PM IST – February 6.

Time: 6.45 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

QAL vs TAD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ben Dunk, Ben Duckett

Batters – Chris Gayle (C), Tom Banton (VC), Sohail Akhtar, Luke Wright

All-Rounders – Paul Stirling

Bowlers – Chris Jordan, Obed McCoy, Tom Helm, Jamie Overton

QAL vs TAD Probable Playing XIs

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (C), Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, Ali Khan, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Danyal Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid.

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright (C), Ben Duckett (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tom Helm.

QAL vs TAD Squads

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright (C), Ben Duckett, Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tom Helm, Ben Cox, Usman Shinwari, Avishka Fernando, Karthik Meiyappan, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julien.

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (C), Ben Dunk (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahid Afridi, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Sultan Ahmed, Ahmad Danyal, Samit Patel, Umaid Asif, Philip Salt, Maaz Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Mohammad Taha, Khurshid Anwar, Ali Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed.

