QAL vs TAD Dream11 Team

Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's QAL vs TAD at Sheikh Zayed Stadium: In the Eliminator 1 of the T10 tournament, Qalandars will take on Team Abu Dhabi tonight. Qalandars won two of their three Super League matches to make the eliminator as did Team Abu Dhabi. This will be their second meeting this season with Qalandars winning the first encounter by nine wickets.

QAL vs TAD Qualifier 1 Details

TOSS: The Abu Dhabi T10 toss between Qalandars and Team Abu Dhabi will take place at 7.15 PM IST – February 5.

Time: 7:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

QAL vs TAD My Dream11 Team

Chris Gayle (captain), Tom Banton (vice-captain), Ben Dunk, Sohail Akhtar, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright, Paul Stirling, Danyal Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed, Tom Helm, Jamie Overton

QAL vs TAD Probable XIs

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, Ali Khan, Chris Jordan, Ahmad Daniyal, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Mohammad Zahid

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Luke Wright, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Rohan Mustafa, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tom Helm

QAL vs TAD Full Squads

Team Abu Dhabi: Jamie Overton, Najibullah Zadran, Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tom Helm, Ben Cox, Usman Shinwari, Avishka Fernando, Karthik Meiyappan, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julien, Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Luke Wright (captain), Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett (wk)

Qalandars: Ali Khan, Samit Patel, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Zahid, Sultan Ahmed, Umaid Asif, Asif Ali, Fayyaz Ahmed, Khurshid Anwar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Taha, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharjeel Khan, Tom Banton, Sohail Akhtar (captain), Ben Dunk (wk), Danyal Ahmed, Chris Jordan

