Qatar GP Live Streaming, F1 Race Live Today Updates

After 19 extremely hard-fought and entertaining races, F1 arrives at the 5.38-kilometer Losail International Circuit for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix. The intense rivalry between two of the biggest “speed demons” – Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will continue in Qatar this weekend when the two collide again on the race track. Lewis Hamilton claimed the pole position at Saturday’s final qualifying, dominating the day and finishing half a second ahead of Max Verstappen. Verstappen and Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate – Valtteri Bottas will be in the second and third positions, joining Hamilton in the front row. Meanwhile, after stampeding to victory from 10th place last week, Hamilton arrives in Qatar with a big smile on his face. The seven-time world champion knows his Mercedes has the straight-line speed to waft pass the rakish Red Bulls on Losail’s fast and flowing track – assuming Max doesn’t force him off the circuit, of course. In other F1 news, Alfa Romeo have signed F2 racer Guanyu Zhou for 2022. Zhou will become Formula 1’s first Chinese driver, thus expanding motorsport’s appeal across Asia. Here is a look at how to watch Qatar Grand Prix main race in India, the Qatar Grand Prix live streaming details.Also Read - India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming 3rd T20I Match: Prediction, Preview, Team News - Where to Watch IND vs NZ - All You Need to Know About Today's T20

When is the Qatar GP 2021 F1 race?

The Qatar GP 2021 F1 race will take place on Sunday, November 21 in India. Also Read - Argentina vs Brazil Live Streaming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Preview, Prediction, Predicted Playing XIs - Where to Watch ARG vs BRA Live Football Stream Today Match, TV Telecast in India

What are the timings of the Qatar GP 2021 F1 race?

The Qatar GP 2021 F1 race will start at 7.30 PM IST. Also Read - Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Will Keep Trying for Points, says Kimi Raikkonen Ahead of His Last Three Races

Where is the Qatar GP 2021 F1 race will take place?

The Qatar GP 2021 F1 race will take place at the Losail International Circuit Sports Club in Lusail.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Qatar GP 2021 F1 race?

The Qatar GP 2021 F1 race be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD in India.

Where can you catch the live stream of the Qatar GP 2021 F1 race?

The Qatar GP 2021 F1 race live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app and JIOTV.

Qualifying Result of Qatar GP 2021

1. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes – 1:20.827s

2. Max Verstappen Red Bull – 1:21.282s

3. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes – 1:21.478s

4. Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri – 1:21.640s

5. Fernando Alonso Alpine – 1:21.670s

6. Lando Norris McLaren – 1:21.731s

7. Carlos Sainz Ferrari – 1:21.840s

8. Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri – 1:21.881s

9. Esteban Ocon Alpine – 1:22.028s

10. Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin – 1:22.785s

11. Sergio Pérez Red Bull – 1:22.346s

12. Lance Stroll Aston Martin – 1:22.460s

13. Charles Leclerc Ferrari – 1:22.463s

14. Daniel Ricciardo McLaren – 1:22.597s

15. George Russell Williams – 1:22.756s

16. Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo – 1:23.156s

17. Nicholas Latifi Williams – 1:23.213s

18. Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo – 1:23.262s

19. Mick Schumacher Haas – 1:23.407s

20. Nikita Mazepin Haas – 1:25.859s