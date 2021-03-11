Ace tennis player Roger Federer marked his return on the tennis court with a win over Britain’s Dan Evans at the Qatar Open. Federer, who played his last match 13 months back, beat Evans 7-6 (8), 3-6, 7-5 on Thursday. Also Read - Tennis: Novak Djokovic Breaks Roger Federer's World Record For Most Weeks at No.1 in ATP Rankings

The 39-year-old Federer underwent two knee surgeries last year following the 2020 Australian Open. The legendary player missed US Open, French Open and Australian Open after the surgeries. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Equals Roger Federer's Record For Most Weeks as World No.1 at ATP Rankings

Federer expressed his feelings after returning from the injury. Also Read - Tennis | Sania Mirza Returns to WTA Circuit With a Win in Qatar Open

“Feels good to be back. I’m happy to be standing here regardless of if I won or lost. But obviously winning feels better,” the 20-time Grand Slam champion said in the on-court interview after the match on Wednesday.

He also talked about his match with Dan Evans and was happy with his performance and pointing out the crucial takeaways from it.

“I was very happy with how I was able to handle the tough moments. I didn’t feel like my game started to wobble the more important the points got. I think I was able to play how I wanted to play, so I think that’s always a great sign and a great feeling to have,” said Federer.

Federer and Evans spent the past two weeks preparing for the tournament together. The pair also took to the court in Doha shortly after the draw was made last Saturday for a one-hour practice session.

“In practice, it doesn’t matter if you miss a backhand down the line being down breakpoint. But here it matters a lot. I think not serving any double faults in my first match back over two hours and 20 minutes, I think that’s a sign that the knee is doing really well on the serve, which I think is crucial,” said Federer.