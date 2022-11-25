Qatar vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Online and on TV In India

Here are the details of Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming, Venue, when and where to watch in India.

Qatar vs Senegal LIVE Streaming

Qatar vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming

Hosts Qatar takes on Senegal in a Group A match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Friday. After the loss against Ecuador, Qatar would like to give Senegal a run for their money and keep their hopes of a knockout finish alive. “We usually say that you learn from mistakes.” Qatar’s Spanish coach Felix Sanchez said on Thursday. “Let’s hope that we’ve freed ourselves from all this pressure or tension that was there on the first day.”

Can Qatar get this one past Senegal? Stay tuned to india.com to get all the latest scores and updates.

Here are the details of Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming, Venue, when and where to watch in India:

What are the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar vs Senegal Group A Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar vs Senegal will be played on Friday (November 25) from 6.30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between

Qatar vs Senegal going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar vs Senegal will be played at Al Thumama stadium, Doha.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar vs Senegal on TV?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar vs Senegal will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar vs Senegal in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar vs Senegal will be live streamed on Jio Cinemas for free.