QE vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction

QE vs SH CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Qingdao Eagles vs Shandong Heroes Match at 5:30 PM IST, July 31, 2020: Qingdao Easles lock horns wuth Shandong Heroes in a one-off round one clash and the winner will progress to the quarterfinals. In an earlier contest, Fujian Sturgeons beat Zhejian Lions 132-119 to book their place in the quarter-finals where they will face Beijing Ducks. Also Read - SKK vs ECC Dream11 Team Hints, Finnish Premier Cricket League T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti vs Empire CC at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 8:30 PM IST Friday July 31

The winner of Eagles vs Heroes will face Guangdong Southern Tigers. Also Read - ZL vs FS Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League: SP And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs Fujian Sturgeons Match at 12:30 PM IST July 31 Friday

The ongoing season is the 25th of the Chinese Basketball League which got underway from November 1, 2019. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was suspended midway on February 1. After over four months of hiatus, it finally resumed on June 20. The forced break has resulted in a change of format with the first two rounds of playoffs now being one-off matches and last two rounds will be best-of-three-games. Also Read - LAL vs LAC Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Prediction Tips For Today’s LA Lakers vs LA Clippers Basketball Match, Starting 5s at Walt Disney World Resort 6.30 AM IST July 31

The 20 participating teams included Bayi Rockets, Beijing Ducks, Beikong Royal Fighters, Fujian Sturgeons, Guangdong Southern Tigers, Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Jilin Northeast Tigers, Liaoning Flying Leopards, Nanjing Monkey Kings, Qingdao Eagles, Shandong Heroes, Shanghai Sharks, Shanxi Loongs, Shenzhen Aviators, Sichuan Blue Whales, Tianjin Pioneers, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions

QE vs SH My Dream11 Team

W Lin, Z Hui, C Zhang, J Li, Z Xuhong, H Tao (SP), Liu, Zhu Rongzhen, Liu Chuanxing

QE vs SH Squads

Qingdao Eagles: Dapeng Zhao, Weihan Lin, Yang Jinmeng, Zhang Hao, Zhao Yuhong, Haoran Ding, Qing-Ming Wang, Tailong Zhao, Jiao Hailong, Liu Chuanxing, Wenlong Shi, Zhandong Zhou, Chengyu Zhang, Jiahan Xu, Kai Yang, Wang Ruize, Yinglun Shao, Zhai Yi

Shandong Heroes: Liu Dapeng, Guanghan Ma, HanLin Tao, Chen Peidong, Tian Jiafu, Cheng Jia, Ke Wu, Zhu Rongzhen, Qinpeng Zhang, Zhang Hui, Ruheng Wang, Honghan Li, Guanxiang Wang, Jingyu Li, Henan Sun, Feizuo Hou

Check Dream11 Prediction/ QE Dream11 Team/ SH Dream11 Team/ Qingdao Eagles Dream11 Team/ Shandong Heroes Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.