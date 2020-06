Dream11 Team Prediction

QE vs XFT CBA League 2020: Qingdao Eagles vs Xinjiang Flying Tigers Match at Audi Dome 1 PM IST June 20

The Chinese Basketball Association, often abbreviated as the CBA, is the first-tier professional men’s basketball league in China. It is widely regarded as the preeminent professional men’s basketball league in Asia.

The league is commonly known by fans as the CBA, and this acronym is even used in Chinese on a regular basis. The CBA should not be confused with the National Basketball League (NBL), which is a professional minor league. There is also a Women’s Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA).

My Dream11 Team

Lin, Zeng, Zhang, Muxtar, Yi, Tang, Zhao

Starting 5s

Qingdao Eagles: Weihan Lin (PG), Chengyu Zhang (SG), Zhai Yi (SF), Tailong Zhao (PF), Jiao Hailong (C)

Xinjiang Flying Tigers: Lingxu Zeng (PG), Shirelijian Muxtar (SG), Caiyu Tang (SF), Changdong Yu (PF),Zhou Qi (C)

Squads

Qingdao Eagles (QE): Weihan Lin, Yang Jinmeng, Zhandong Zhou, Chengyu Zhang, Dapeng Zhao, Jiahan Xu, Kai Yang, Wang Ruize, Yinglun Shao, Zhai Yi, Zhang Hao, Zhao Yuhong, Haoran Ding, Qing-Ming Wang, Tailong Zhao, Jiao Hailong, Liu Chuanxing, Wenlong Shi

Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT): Lingxu Zeng, Xierzhati Saimati, Kelanbaike Makan, Lipeng Liu, Qi Lin, Shirelijian Muxtar, Abudurexiti Abudushalamu, Caiyu Tang, Rufukati Jiang, Changdong Yu, Liu Yunan, Lutubula Lutubula, Zhou Qi, Ziming Fan

