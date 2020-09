Dream11 Team Prediction

QIN vs WHN Chinese Super League: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips Qingdao Huanghai vs Wuhan Zall at 3:30 PM IST September 1:

The Chinese Football Association Super League, commonly known as Chinese Super League or CSL, currently known as the China, Ping An Chinese Football Association Super League for sponsorship reasons, is the highest tier of professional football in China, operating under the auspices of the Chinese Football Association. During the pandemic, the matches will be played without spectators.

QIN vs WHN Dream11

Zhenli, Junjian, Pengfei, Zhang, Hang, Yun, Yen, Junchen, Xiang, Jean, Hu

SQUADS

Qingdao Huanghai (QIN): Zeng Yi, Guojun Cao, Zhao Shi, Li Zhizhao, Xing Yu, Liu Zhenli, Yaki Yen, Zhang Haochen, Liu Jiashen, Zhang Zhen, Jiang Weipeng, Fang Xinfeng, Yan Zihao, Han Qingsong, Wang Wei, Zou Zheng, Jagos Vukovic, Jiangshan Yao, Bari Mamatil, Gao Xiang, Shi Zhe, Yang Yu-II, Lu Haolin, Wang Fei-II, Yu Yang-II, Wang Dong, Ma Long, Wang Jianwen, Li Peng, Wang Cheng, Shi Hanchen, Joseph Marie Minala, Wang Hao, Zhou Junchen, Cleverson Cordova, Memet-Abdulla Ezmat, Zhu Jianrong, Romain Alessandrini

Wuhan Zall (WHN): Dong Chunyu, Sun Shoubo, Wang Zhifeng, Huang Bowen, Liu Shangkun, Zhang Yulong, Chenglin Zhang, Luo Yi, Xia Ao, Chen Ao, Han Pengfei, Liao Junjian, Ming Tian, Ai Zhibo, Liu-Yi, Daniel Carrico, Song Defu, Liu Zhenhong, Lin Chiyu, Wang Hui, Hu Jinghang, Zhou Bozhao, Liu-Yun, Tong Xiaoxing, Song Zhiwei, Kai Wang, Li Hang, Hanlin Yao, Tong Zhou, Minwen Jiang, Cong Zhen, Eddy Gnahore, Jean Kouassi, Rafael Silva, Jiang Zilei, Leo Baptistao

