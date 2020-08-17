Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Queretaro vs Club America Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Mexican League 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match QUE vs AME at Corregidora Stadium: In the upcoming Mexican League 2020-21 match on Sunday night, Queretaro will be taking on Club America on matchday 5 at the Corregidora Stadium – August 17 in India. The Liga MX QUE vs AME match will kick-off at 7.30 AM IST. For hosts Queretaro, this will be their fifth game of the ongoing campaign. Queretaro didn’t start off too well with two defeats and a draw but ended up winning their last game against Cruz Azul. Meanwhile, Club America have been the team to beat so far as they occupy the top spot. They have won three games and drawn off the four games and will be eager to carry on their positive run. Here is the Dream11 Prediction Mexican League for QUE vs AME the upcoming fixture. The Live TV coverage and online streaming of Liga MX will not be available in India. Also Read - KAP vs KHO Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Kabul Province vs Khost Province One-Day Match Probable XIs at Khost Cricket Ground 10 AM IST August 17

Kick-Off Time: The Mexican League match between Queretaro and Club America will start at 7.30 AM IST – August 17. Also Read - HMD vs BKH Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Helmand Province vs Balkh Province One-Day Match Probable XIs at Mis Ainak Cricket Ground 10 AM IST August 17

Venue: Corregidora Stadium. Also Read - SEV vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fasntasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Sevilla vs Manchester United Semifinal Match at Rhein Energie Stadion 12.30 AM IST August 17

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- G Alcala

Defenders- L Reyes, S Caceres, B Valdez

Midfielders- F Madrigal, K Ramirez, R Sanchez, L Suarez, R Martinez (VC)

Forwards- A Sepulveda, F Vinas (C)

QUE vs AME Predicted Playing XIs

Queretaro: Gil Alcala, Julian Velazquez, Alexis Doldan, Erik Vera, Fernando Madrigal, Francisco Rivera, Nicolas Albarracin, Omar Islas, Sebastian Sosa, David Salazar, Angel Sepulveda.

Club America: Guillermo Ochoa, Bruno Valdez, Luis Reyes, Fernando Gonzalez, Santiago Cáseres, Richard Sánchez, Antonio López, Henry Martín, Federico Viñas, Francisco Córdova, Paolo Ríos.

QUE vs AME SQUADS

Queretaro (QUE): Gil Alcala, Gerardo Ruiz, Eduardo Bravo, Juan Juarez, Julian Velazquez, Alexis Doldan, Daniel Cervantes, Martin Rea, Jose Carlos Robles, Julio Nava, Erik Vera, Irving Zurita, Juan Pablo Meza, Alfonso Luna, Fernando Madrigal, Kevin Escamilla, Francisco Rivera, Gonzalo Montes, Omar Arellano, Jonathan Perlaza, Kevin Ramirez, Jonathan Betancourt, Javier Ibarra, Nicolas Albarracin, Omar Islas, Francisco Da Costa, David Salazar, Angel Sepulveda, Hugo Silveira, Sebastian Sosa.

Club America (AME): Oscar Jimenez, Guillermo Ochoa, Santiago Naveda, Adrian Goransch, Luis Reyes, Ramon Juarez, Jorge Sanchez, Sebastian Caceres, Luis Fuentes, Emanuel Aguilera, Bruno Valdez, Paul Aguilar, Alfonso Sanchez, Sergio Diaz, Paolo Rios, Alonso Escoboza, Sebastian Cordova, Fernando Gonzalez, Antonio Lopez, Richard Sanchez, Andres Ibarguen, Nicolas Benedetti, Santiago Caseres, Leonardo Suarez, Esteban Lozano, Federico Vinas, Roger Martinez, Nicolas Castillo, Henry Martin, Giovani Dos Santos.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ QUE Dream11 Team/ AME Dream11 Team/ Queretaro Dream11 Team/ Club America Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.