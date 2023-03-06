Home

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain –Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, 7:30 PM PM IST, March 6, Monday

Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and QUE vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, QUE vs KAR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, QUE vs KAR Playing 11s Pakistan Super League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League 2023.

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain –Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Playing 11s For Today's Match at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi, 7:30 PM PM IST, March 6, Monday

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match toss between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Time: March 6, Monday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi.

QUE vs KAR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran(C)

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz(VC)

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Naseem Shah, Umaid Asif

QUE vs KAR Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Yasir Khan, Will Smeed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Umar Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Umaid Asif, Naseem Shah, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Andrew Tye, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

