QUE vs KAR Pakistan Super League T20: Captain, Fantasy Tips PSL 2021- Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Playing 11s, Team News of Match 29 From Abu Dhabi at 6:30 PM IST June 19 Saturday

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021 T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of QUE vs KAR, Pakistan Super League T20, PSL 2021, Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Tips Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Online Cricket Tips QUE vs KAR Pakistan Super League T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – PSL 2021.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings will take place at 6 PM IST – June 18.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

QUE vs KAR My Dream11 Team

Sarfraz Ahmed, Babar Azam (c), Martin Guptill, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim (v/c), Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain

QUE vs KAR Probable Playing 11s

Quetta Gladiators

Jake Weatherald, Usman Khan, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Jack Wildermuth, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahir Khan and Khurram Shehzad

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton (wk), Danish Aziz, Najeebullah Zadran, Imad Wasim (c), Mohd Amir, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Ilyas and Abbas Afridi

Squads

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik

