QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

QUE vs LAH Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 15: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars at National Stadium at 8:00 PM IST Feb 07:

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between QUE vs LAH. Also, Check Quetta Gladiators Dream 11 Team Player List, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars T20 Match, Pakistan Super League T20, February 07.

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team

Ben Duckett, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique, Ahsan Ali (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan (vc), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

QUE vs LAH Predicted Playing 11

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c & wk), Ben Duckett, Shahid Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, James Faulkner, Abdul Bangalzai

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Harry Brook, Philip Salt (wk), Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Zaman Khan