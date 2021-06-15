QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League T20

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s QUE vs LAH at Sheikh Zayed Stadium: The caravan of PSL 2021 rolls on – in match no. 23 of Pakistan Super League T20 tournament, Quetta Gladiators will lock horns with the Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. The Pakistan Super League T20 QUE vs LAH match will start at 6:30 PM IST – June 15. Lahore Qalandars are coming into this match after losing against Islamabad United. Lahore have played seven matches so far, winning five and losing only two. They are currently occupying the second spot on the PSL 2021 points table. Quetta Gladiators, who are lying at the last spot in the standings, have played seven matches and won only one out of them. They have lost the rest of their six matches. Here is the Pakistan Super League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and QUE vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, QUE vs LAH Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, QUE vs LAH Probable XIs Pakistan Super League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League T20. Also Read - JPN vs KYG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips World Cup Qualifiers: Captain, Vice-captain - Japan vs Kyrgyzstan Republic, Playing 11s For Today's Match at Suita City Stadium at 3:55 PM IST June 15 Tuesday

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will take place at 6 PM IST – June 15. Also Read - SKI vs SWU Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips - Super Kings vs Swieqi United, Playing 11s For Today's Match 7 at Marsa Club at 4:30 PM IST June 15 Tuesday

Time: 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - MTD vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain - Mater Dei vs Overseas, Probable Playing XIs For Today's Match 5 at Marsa Sports Club at 12:30 PM IST June 15 Tuesday

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

QUE vs LAH My Dream11 Team

Ben Dunk, Usman Khan, Jake Weatherald (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hafeez (C), James Faulkner, Z Mehmood, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf.

QUE vs LAH Probable Playing 11s

Quetta Gladiators: Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Jake Weatherald, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Khurram Shahzad, Zahid Mahmood.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Zeeshan Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

QUE vs LAH Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Jake Weatherald, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/C), Mohammad Nawaz, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan, Hassan Khan, Naseem Shah, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Usman Shinwari, Jack Wildermuth, Anwar Ali

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Muhammad Faizan, Mohammed Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, Rashid Khan, James Faulkner, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Callum Ferguson, Seekkuge Prasanna, Agha Salman, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Sultan Ahmed, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Zeeshan Ashraf

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LAH Dream11 Team/ QUE Dream11 Team/ Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – PSL 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.