Dream11 Team Prediction Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match 14 – Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match QUE vs MUL at National Stadium: In the second doubleheader on Wednesday, Quetta Gladiators will square off against the Multan Sultans in the match 14 of the Pakistan Super League 2021. Gladiators are having a terrible tournament so far having lost all of the four matches they played. In their previous match, they lost to Islamabad United by 6 wickets. At the moment, they are at bottom of the table with no points to their name. On the other hand, Multan Sultans are at the penultimate spot ahead of the Quetta Gladiators, having won one out of their four matches played so far. They currently hold the fifth spot in the standings with two points. Despite having the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Chris Lynn, and Shahid Afridi, they have failed to deliver as a team. Here is our QUE vs MUL Dream11 team predictions, QUE vs MUL Dream11 team players list and QUE vs MUL Dream11 top picks. Also Read - Dale Steyn Apologizes After His 'PSL is More Rewarding Than IPL' Comment Stirs Controversy

TOSS – The toss between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will take place at 7 PM (IST) – March 3.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

QUE vs MUL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (C)

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis, James Vince (VC), Chris Lynn

All-Rounders – Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi

Bowlers – Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mehmood

QUE vs MUL Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Dale Steyn, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Shoaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani.

QUE vs MUL SQUADS

Quetta Gladiators: Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/C), Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Dale Steyn, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Anwar Ali, Usman Shinwari, Qais Ahmad, Tom Banton, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Usman Khan.

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (C/wk), Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr.

