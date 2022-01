QUE vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction

QUE vs MUL Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 7: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans at National Stadium at 8:00 PM IST January 31:Also Read - Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Live Cricket Streaming PSL 2021: When And Where to Watch Quetta vs Multan Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV in India

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between QUE vs MUL. Also, Check Quetta Gladiators Dream 11 Team Player List, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. Also Read - QUE vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Super League T20 Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans T20 at National Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 3 Wednesday

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans T20 Match, Pakistan Super League T20, 31 January.

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST. Jan 31.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

QUE vs MUL Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali (vc), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Imran Tahir, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sohail Tanvir

QUE vs MUL Predicted Playing 11

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Ashir Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

QUE vs MUL Squads

Multan Sultans – Tim David, Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Anwar Ali, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Rumman Raees Rovman Powell, Aamer Azmat, Abbas Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani and Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators – James Vince, Jason Roy, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ashar Qureshi, Ahsan Ali and Noor Ahmed