QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

QUE vs PES Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 22: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium at 8:00 PM IST February 15:Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS QUE vs PES PSL 2021, Today Updates: Miller, Bowlers Power Peshawar to Massive 61-Run Win vs Quetta

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between QUE vs PES. Also, Check Quetta Gladiators Dream 11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. Also Read - QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Probable XIs For Today’s Match 19 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 6:30 PM IST June 12

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Match, Pakistan Super League 15 February. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket Match Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2021 in India: When And Where to Watch QUE vs PES Live Stream Online and on TV

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Team

Ben Duckett, Shoaib Malik, Shimron Hetmyer, Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler Cadmore, James Faulkner ©, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain (vc), Usman Qadir, Sohail Tanvir

QUE vs PES Predicted Playing 11

Quetta Gladiators: Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Shimron Hetmyer, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Umar

QUE vs PES Squads

Quetta Gladiators: James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, James Faulkner, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi, Noor Ahmad, Ahsan Ali, Luke Wood, Ghulam Mudassar, Dan Lawrence, Will Smeed, Ali Imran, Shimron Hetmyer.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Saqib Mahmood, Hussain Talat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad, Arshad Iqbal, Sameen Gul, Kamran Akmal, Sirajuddin, Mohammad Amir Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umer, Sohail Khan, Matt Parkinson, Pat Brown