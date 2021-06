Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The PSL 2021 match toss between Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 06.00 PM IST – June 12, Saturday.

Time: 6:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

QUE vs PES My Dream11 Team

S Ahmed, K Akmal, S Malik(VC), F du Plessis, D Miller, M Nawaz, M Nawaz, A Russell(C), W Riaz, M Hasnain, Z Mehmood, U Asif

QUE vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators

Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Jake Weatherald, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Jack Wildermuth

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Fabian Allen, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Rovman Powell

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

