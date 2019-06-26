England vs Australia: They started the tournament as the overwhelming favourites and it seemed that ‘Cricket would come home’, but that looks bleak after Australia beat England by 64 runs at Lords. It seemed England crumbled under pressure as they were expected to do all the big things by the home fans. Now that we are reaching the backend of the tournament, it seems unlikely that England will make the semi-finals. It was a big win for Australia over their traditional rivals England, who have had the better of them in the recent past. Queensland Police cashed in the opportunity and launched a subtle jibe at the English cricket team. “The tears of English cricket fans have made driving conditions tricky this morning. Drive safe Brisbane,” read the post.

The tears of English cricket fans have made driving conditions tricky this morning. Drive safe Brisbane #ENGvAUS — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) June 25, 2019

Fans seemed to have loved the cheeky jibe and here is how they reacted:

Brutal !! — Mani Kumar Nagavarapu (@MKNagavarapu) June 26, 2019

England, World Cups and tears what’s new for English sports fans? 🙁 — (@RicoS90) June 25, 2019

Put some sandpaper down. Should give drivers a bit of illegal assist. — Peter Ellis (@petejellis) June 26, 2019

“That’s (semi-final qualification) the first part ticked off, which is a really nice feeling. I think England are a stand-out side who can take you apart with ball and bat quite quickly. It was nice that we found ways to keep getting wickets,” Finch said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I laid a reasonable foundation with Davey (Warner). Bit more confidence when you walk out and you know you have done well against an opposition. It was nipping around, it was seaming. I think we played quite well. We were as tight as we could be and tried to cash in on the width,” revealed Finch talking about their game plan in the initial overs.